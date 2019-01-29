Find out what fun Valentine’s event is taking place in Sleaford this Saturday

Loved-up couples, families or those simply looking for love, should head on down to Sleaford town hall this Saturday - for a special Valentine’s themed day out.

A Valentine’s craft market will be held from 10am-3pm, offering everything from a ‘selfie sofa’ with props - to live owls to stroke.

Along with a variety of stalls to browse, there will also be a prosecco bar, hot drinks, a children’s craft and drawing table, live music from a local musician, a school choir, morris dancing and owls from Lincolnshire Owl rescue.

The town hall is located in Navigation Yard.

The event is being organised by Sleaford Town Council. Entry is free.