Flower barrels celebrate village WI’s centenary

The Ruskington Branch of the Women’s Institute has recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary and members have gone floral to mark the occasion.

As well as holding a party to commemorate the occasion, the group has now placed two flower barrels next to a seat it had previously commissioned, outside the village’s library on the corner of Chapel Street.

The seat was put in the position to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the group.

The barrels have been planted with a variety of flowers and shrubs that will be looked after by the women from the group.

The branch’s President Christine Casey and fellow members helped with the planting.