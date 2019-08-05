Food firm’s new vegan and ‘free from’ range

A Sleaford food firm has launched a new range of vegan and ‘free from’ products this week.

Sleaford Quality Foods (SQF), a supplier to the foodservice and catering industry, introduced the new range called ‘Our Earth’ on Monday.

The products include gluten-free, dairy-free, palm oil-free, vegan, halal and kosher diet suitable options.

The Our Earth range includes products ‘providing full traceability back to source, offering natural ingredients and sustainability’, says SQF.

The initial product range includes gravy mixes, bouillons, stuffings, Yorkshire pudding mixes and jelly crystals delivering unbeatable flavour as part of a balanced diet.

Tracey Siddy, head of innovation and marketing at Sleaford Quality Foods, commented: “The Our Earth range is the latest move from Sleaford Quality Foods to continually improve sustainability in the food industry with products that can be traced back to source, while providing meal solutions for a range of dietary preferences

“All Our Earth products will be lovingly made and blended in our state-of-the-art production facility in Lincolnshire.”

The news comes after SQF unveiled a pledge in February to ensure all its packaging is recyclable or compostable by 2022.

SQF has recently changed the colour of its plastic packaging from black to white to become more environmentally friendly, ensuring all packaging used for the Our Earth brand will be 100% recyclable.

Tracey added: “We really care about our customers, the planet, and the welfare of everyone involved in the supply chain.

“The Our Earth brand is a reflection of our commitment to a sustainable future.”