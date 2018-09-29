Fun block party to celebrate artwork at NCCD in Sleaford

A block party event will take place in Navigation Yard, Sleaford, next week to celebrate the launch of new artwork created over the summer.

The National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) has been a hub for design and making led by NEON and their exhibition Fantastical Architecture, Art and Design - NEON: In The Studio.

NEON have been getting visitors involved in design orientated challenges and activities, including the opportunity to contribute to a new temporary artwork for Sleaford, which will go on display in the Navigation Yard outside the NCCD next month.

To celebrate the launch of the artwork a block party event will take place in Navigation Yard on Saturday, October 6, from noon to 3pm.

The free event is open to everyone, with people encouraged to bring food to share (hot drinks provided), dance, party and take part in further creative activities.

Lucy Lumb from the NCCD said: “Although it will only be a temporary feature in the town, the artwork has been realised as something for people in the local area to take pride in. We hope people will come along to join the celebration.”