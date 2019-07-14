Fun ‘shoe box’ race is set to entertain at fete

It’s like the popular TV Redbull soapbox races - except on a much smaller scale - and without the risk of drivers getting injured.

The ‘Shoe Box Car’ race will take place at Heydour village fete on July 21 - and participants are urged to get creative with their mini cars now.

The fun community event, which begins at 2pm, will also include various stalls, a Pimm’s tent, fun dog show, children’s games and a mini beer festival.

Norman Hatcliff from Heydour parish hall said: “This year we will be running a Shoe Box Car Downhill Competition, a chance for everyone to take part and build their own car out of a shoe box.”

Entry to the shoe box race is £2 per car. The rules include: cars must be made out of a shoe box, they must have a visible ‘driver’, weigh no more than 400g, and ‘have no mechanical, elastic or clockwork of any kind’.

Mr Hatcliff added: “We sincerely hope that people will be able to support this year’s fete, which raises money for the village hall, St Michael and All Angels Church and The Millennium Green Trust.

“It’s a great community event, run by the community, in the community for the community - hope to see you there.”

Donations of raffle and tombola prizes are needed, along with donations of cakes, books, ‘objects d’art’, CDs and DVDs.

These can be dropped off at Heydour Village Hall this Friday, from 7-9pm, Saturday, July 20, from 7-8pm, and Sunday, July 21, from 10.30am. Cakes must be dropped off on July 20 or 21.

For more details, visit the ‘Heydour Parish Village Hall’ page on Facebook.