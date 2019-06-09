Gardens in Sleaford area open for charity

Three Sleaford area gardens will open to the public next weekend, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Shangrila, in Little Hale Road, Great Hale; Aubourn Hall, in Harmston Road, Aubourn, and Ashfield House, in Lincoln Road, Branston, will open on Saturday, June 16.

Visitors to Shangrila can enjoy views from a seating area.

Highlights include colour-themed island beds, raised vegetable areas, three ponds and new exotic borders.

Shangrila is open 11am-5pm, and entry is £4.50 for adults and free for children.

Aubourn Hall includes shrubs, mature trees, a rose garden, a woodland walk and ponds.

Aubourn Hall is open from 2pm-5pm, and entry is £5.50 for adults and free for children.

The main attraction at Ashfield House is the collection of some 110 flowering cherries of 40 different varieties.

Ashfield House is open between 11am-4.30pm, with entry priced at £4 for adults and free for children.

• Homemade teas will be available at all three venues.

Visit www.ngs.org.uk to find out more.