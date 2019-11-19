Gearing up for a cracking Christmas Market in town

The big build-up has begun to this year’s exciting Sleaford Christmas Market and there is lots to see and do in store.

The event takes place around the town on Sunday, December 1, from 10.30am until 5pm and a partnership of the town council and willing volunteers has been busy all year preparing for it.

Coun Cara Jade Sandy has been a leading co-ordinator on the organising committee. She said: “We have lots of stalls, equalling our amount from last year, as well as more inside stall opportunities in the Legionnaires Club.”

Stalls and entertainment can be found in the Market Place, Eastgate car park and Navigation Yard, as well as inside the town hall.

Coun Sandy said: “We have returning favourites such as reindeers and Twist and Make our balloon man, who we’d like to remind people are free of charge.

“The town will be full of music, stalls, smells and the fun of Christmas.

“This year we have added a walking procession meeting at Stacks soft play centre on Station Road at 10.30am, to start at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to attend and we will process down Southgate to meet at the Market Place for the opening of the market.”

She added: “Sleaford All Knighters scooter club will be joining us, the steam punk groups from Sleaford and Heckington, some of our new entertainers and, hopefully, members of the public.

“We will be giving out gifts free of charge to the members of the public who join us.”

More stalls and entertainment is expected to be laid on by businesses in Bristol Arcade and there will be an Artisan Christmas Market in Millstream Square, off Southgate, from 11am to 4pm. Customers are invited to join them for music, mulled wine and a selection of stalls.

The Christingle service will be held in St Denys’ Church for children and families at 3pm followed by the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights at approximately 4pm.

The annual Festival of Decorated Christmas Trees will also take place again at Sleaford Methodist Church over the weekend of November 30 and December 1, to coincide with the Sleaford Christmas Market.

Trees of all shapes, sizes and materials will be adorned by local organisations, groups, clubs, charities and businesses.

Jenny Paterson from the church said: “We hope to have over 80 Christmas trees on display. There will be an assortment of themed trees, some humorous, some displaying the wares of the local businesses and some just beautiful. The church will be blacked out as in previous years, creating a stunning effect.”

The trees will be on display from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on the Sunday.

Entry will be £2.50 for adults with no charge for accompanied children. Refreshments, including light lunches, will be served in the church hall. There will be a cake stall, a raffle and a tombola.

There will be a quiz for the children, with a prize for the winners and a donation from the proceeds will go to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.