Get ready for 152nd Heckington Show!

Everything is set for the 152nd Heckington Show, taking place over Saturday and Sunday.

This fantastic weekend of entertainment in all its forms is put together entirely by a team of volunteers.

The Romford Pipe band will fill the arena. EMN-190723-154359001

The show’s chairman, Charles Pinchbeck and General Secretary, Sarah Grant have led the team for some 25 years, and the strong growth in visitor numbers and scale of the show mean they must be doing it right.

The storm which tore through the grounds on the eve of last year’s show provided perhaps the sternest test yet for them, but working through the night the grounds were made safe and despite a few gaps and adaptations, the show went on.

Charles says: “We came through a tough test in 2018 and are stronger for it – but that doesn’t mean we won’t welcome more benign weather this year.” And, given what the show offers, everyone will welcome some perfect summer days. For a start there is always the Grand Firework Concert on Saturday evening featuring the usual proms-style firework finale but also introducing Madness tribute band “Gladness”. Entry is included with the Saturday show ticket but it’s also possible to come along for just the concert.

Saturday also brings a feast of sport with children’s races, athletics including the spectacle of the 10-mile road race and track cycling. Heckington is celebrating 150 years of cycling at the show this year. Watch out for penny farthing racing as well as a national championship competition.

An Army parachute display team will drop into the main ring at Heckington Show. EMN-190723-105429001

Sunday will bring national standard showjumping which includes the prestigious Area Trial.

New for the main ring in 2019 is Horse Boarding which looks to combine the X Games with the Epsom Derby who will star on Saturday along with the Silver Stars Parachute Display team. Sunday sees the return of the Big Wheelie Fire Engine promising noise and flame.

The show would not be complete without traditional livestock classes and horticultural show. Plus there is food and drink, living history displays, the all-day music marquee which will see the return of local Celtic rockers The Band from County Hell playing songs from their new album at 4.30pm on Saturday, a dog show, fairground rides, antiques, crafts, activities and trade stands.

Tickets can be bought on the day or visit www.heckingtonshow.org.uk.