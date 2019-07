Following such a successful charity golf day last month, Sleaford Lionesses presented a donation of £1,500 from the proceeds to Cancer Research UK at its Sleaford shop last Monday.

The presentation was made with a view to it going specifically towards breast cancer and prostate cancer research.

Volunteers and Lionesses are pictured with shop manager Anne Brown (left) and Lioness President Pam Kyte (right), who is also a shop volunteer.