Great Hale garden opens for the NGS

Owners of a garden near Sleaford are to open it to the public next weekend as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

Shangrila, in Little Hale Road, Great Hale, will open on Sunday, June 17 from 11am to 5pm.

Owners Marilyn Cooke & John Knight invite visitors to explore the three acre garden, featuring new exotic borders.

Other highlights include sweeping lawns, long herbaceous borders, colour-themed island beds, hosta collection, topiary, acers, a lavender bed with seating area, a small raised vegetable area and three ponds.

Refreshments and homemade teas will be available for those who have worked up an appetite.

Admission is priced at £4.50 for adults, and free for children.

Shangrila is located on the B1394 between Heckington and Helpringham.

For further information, visit www.ngs.org.uk and search for Shangrila.

The NGS raises more than £2.6 million each year for national nursing, gardening and other causes including Marie Curie, MS Society and Macmillan Cancer Support.