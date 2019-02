A garden near Bourne will open to the public this weekend as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

21 Chapel Street, in Hacconby, will be open on Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, from 11am to 4pm.

The garden of the late Cliff Curtis will be open this year for its final time. Joan, his wife, and Sharon, his daughter, are opening it as a tribute to him.

Admission is priced at £3, and free for children.

For details, visit www.ngs.org.uk