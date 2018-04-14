Heckington village pool will remain on site due to cable issues

Plans to relocate a community swimming in a village have been shelved after hitting a number of snags.

There had been £100,000 proposals announced a year ago to site an improved pool on land on Heckington Playing Field next to the pavilion to overcome limits to development of the current pool site which is on land leased from the Diocese of Lincoln next to St Andrew’s Primary School.

The tired children's play area at Heckington playing field looks set to be replaced. EMN-180504-184657001

Committee members had said changing and kitchen facilities could not be upgraded in case the school needed the land to expand.

Coun Richard Higgs reported on behalf of the swimming pool committee at the latest parish council meeting that after discussions with planning officers, they had discovered underground cables through the proposed site would be too costly to re-route. Sport England would also object to any loss of land.

Coun Higgs said: “It was explained that this piece of land is quite redundant but that would not matter, it is still playing field in their eyes.”

He added that the new headteacher of St Andrew’s School was now anxious that the pool remained on its current site, as was the Diocese. He hopes to negotiate a longer lease to secure grants for upgrades.

A statement from the school said: “The most important thing is to provide a facility for the children to learn to swim. We don’t really mind where it is and are happy to support the best solution put forward.”

The parish council is also applying for planning permission to widen the access drive to the playing field due to increased traffic from parents at the school. A £5,000 grant has been secured towards it.

The council has also selected a design for a new children’s play area in front of the pavilion, subject to funding.