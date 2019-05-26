Helmet shot put at scooter rally

Sleaford All-Knighters Scooter Club will be holding its third rally at Sleaford Rugby Club.

The event runs from June 14 to 16 and there will be great bands and top DJs, games, a custom show with trophies, stalls, food, a ride out to Heckington Windmill Brewery and onsite camping as well as being open to day visitors.

The site will be open from 12noon on the Friday and that evening will see music from SkaTrain from 7.30pm and on the Saturday from 5.30pm-6.30pm and 7.30-9pm.

The Thieves will be playing on Friday from 9.30pm, while Clashville will be on Saturday night from 7.30pm-9.30pm and Not Quite Geoff perform from 10-11.30pm.

The brewery ride out will be at 12noon on the Saturday with the custom show starting at 2pm, followed by games from 2.30pm with prizes for space hopper racing, motorcycle boot wanging, helmet shot put/bowling and tug of war. Details: www.allknighterssc.co.uk.