How should £1.2m be spent on revamp of Sleaford arts facility?

A nationally-recognised arts venue in Sleaford is to undergo a radical £1.2million revamp to make it more visitor-friendly - and locals are being asked to help shape it.

North Kesteven District Council and Lincs Inspire – the new contractors operating the Sleaford-based National Centre for Craft and Design on behalf of the authority – want your views on a planned £1.2 million refurbishment of the centre. They are looking for innovative ways to help locals and visitors to better connect with the centre, be creative and be inspired.

The NCCD (formerly known as The Hub) opened in a converted seed warehouse in 2003. It has at times been criticised for struggling to attract locals to regularly use it, despite hosting nationally-acclaimed exhibitions

A consultation is currently under way to gather people’s views on what visitors would like to see in the space and if areas could be used in different ways, from workshops and events, to a larger café, better use of the rooftop views, live performances, visual arts, digital activities, literature and creative writing and a space for artists to make their works.

The survey looks at reasons for people’s visits, what they would like to see on each floor, how important certain aspects are – such as extended or earlier opening – and the most important factors in the new, improved facility, whether it’s more creative workshop space, activities for the whole family, wider arts opportunities or high quality exhibitions.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “Whether you’re a regular visitor or have never been at all, we want your views. We need to understand more about why you visit or what would encourage you to explore the centre.

“Please take the time to fill in the short survey. We really appreciate your time and effort in helping us to make the NCCD even better for the future.”

Sue Wells, Chief Executive for Lincs Inspire, said: “We are excited at the prospect of the proposed investment with a view to enhance the visitor experience.”

The consultation can be accessed by visiting www.n-kesteven.gov.uk. Paper copies are available at the venue. Deadline is Friday, November 30.