Images from the family fun day to keep Rippingale village feast thriving

The community turned out despite the Saturday showers to enjoy a family fun day at Rippingale’s church and the village pub, the Bull Inn.

One of the organisers, Laura Langdon, explained the funds raised go towards family events at the Rippingale Feast later in the year.

Family fun day at Rippingale church and pub. Liz Rowledge and Alicia Rowledge 3. EMN-190513-095436001

She said: “It was a good turn out. The weather was so bad we had no idea what would happen.”

There were vintage vehicles, a children’s craft competition, dinosaur dig, baby chicks, games, bees, pebble painting and candle making.

Laura said the chicks were a big hit. “The play area is in the middle of being replaced so it was something for children and families to do.”

Family fun day at Rippingale church and pub. L-R Greg Blanthorpe 6 and Tom Blanthorne 9 hunting for bugs with Chris Bladon. EMN-190513-095420001