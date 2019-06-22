In Pictures: Families search for fun characters at Harmston Story Trail event

The village of Harmston ‘came alive’ with a variety of familiar characters for a fun story trail event held recently.

Hosted by the Harmston Memorial Hall, the event saw participants of all ages following maps to locate various displays of book, TV and film characters around the village.

On the trail - Philly and John Ireland, of Rauceby, with Lucy Ireland, 8, and Bella Ireland, 3.

There were also children’s entertainers, food stalls, and activites back the hall.

A spokesman for the event said the village ‘came alive with all the wonderful charcters’ - with villagers making the most of the sunshine before the wet weather began.

Photos by David Dawson.

Harmston Story Trail. Mark Jones and Helen Jones with Toby Jones, 7.