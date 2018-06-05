In Pictures: Young farmers entertain crowds at rally

From sheep shearing to egg throwing - young farmers from the county demonstrated their competitive spirit to entertain the crowds on Saturday.
Some 750 people attended the annual Lincolnshire Young Farmers Club (LYFC) county rally, which took place at Beeswax Dyson Farming in Carrington.
Other fun contests included tug-of-war, an obstacle course and a ‘DJ battle’.
The overall winners were Louth Young Farmers club.
LYFC chairman Matt Denby said: “It was a fantastic day with a great turn-out. It was great for Louth too as I think that is the first time they have been crowned overall winners at the rally.”
He added: “A big thanks go to Chandlers farm equipment for sponsoring the event.”
Along with watching the lively competitions in action, visitors were able to browse a variety of farm vehicles, machinery and stalls.
The rally raised £130 for Kidney Reserach UK.