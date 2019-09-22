Jaguar owners come out in force

The South Lincs Jaguar Owners Club held their regional day and car show at Woodland Waters in Ancaster again last week, blessed with fine weather to keep their prized paintwork gleaming.

The club for past and present Jaguar owners and enthusiasts meets monthly at the Three Kings Inn in Threekingham to share their love and socialise.

Jaguar Enthusiasts Club family day and car show at Woodland Waters. Phil Thomas of Sleaford with his 1995 XJ6 Jaguar EMN-190909-172548001

Throughout the day more than 200 cars joined the show – more than ever – providing a stunning display of vehicles old and new for all to enjoy and admire. The added challenge was to somehow vote for the “best in show”.

Club chairman Jon Norton reported that, when all votes were in, and counted, the best Jaguar in the show was Stuart Jackson’s grey Mk2. The overall “best car in show” went to Stewart Mckay’s electric blue Ford Fairline with white interior which suited the era.

Organisers say they made over £1000 for their local charity which this year was Parkinson’s UK, Grantham branch.

They thanked all the traders and the model boat club who helped to make the day memorable.

Jaguar Enthusiasts Club family day and car show at Woodland Waters. Gemma Gunter with George Gunter 6 and Oliver Gunter 4, of Sleaford. EMN-190909-172922001

For more information on the club, email Julie Norton (secretary) at southlincsjecmembership@gmail.com