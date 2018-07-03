Kiwi pair set a new record at egg games

The distraction of England’s World Cup victory only slightly dented attendance figures at Sunday’s Swaton Vintage Day as organisers expect to have raised over £8,000 for national and local charities.

Andy Dunlop from the organising committee said they had still managed to make around £200 more than last year.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Tina Pullen and Norm Fowler in the Egg Roulette final, won by last years champion Norm Fowler. EMN-180625-144719001

He said: “The weather was amazing and surprisingly we still had great crowds. We thought we would be really hit by the football.

“We had some wonderful vehicles for the vintage enthusiasts as well as some not-so-vintage Bugatti and Maserati supercars. There were 150 vintage motorbikes - our biggest ever entry, the dog show raised more than ever and the terrier racing was super exciting.”

An integral part of the show is the quirky World Egg Throwing Championships, which drew teams from Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Belgium and the USA, as well as international TV crews.

Andy said: “We didn’t know the Japanese team were coming and they did really well.”

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Tom Hepke of Billinghay with his 1955 Fergusson TEF20 EMN-180625-153844001

They also had a film crew from coach company National Express for a promotional video.

Winners of the Blue Riband event, the two person throw and catch, was won by New Zealand baseball players, Nick Hornstein and Riki Paewai. Riki then paired up with fellow Kiwi Kris Richards to set a new world record distance of 93.6m, breaking their own record of 85.96 metres.

Former champ Norm Fowler of Peterborough won the Russian Egg Roulette. The target accuracy contest, throwing at male model Joel Hicks, was won by Tina from Cambridge with two shots to the groin. The under 12s throw and catch was won by Iris Rose Whitworth of Helpringham with Oliver Thompson of Wellingore. The 11 person relay was won by a combined international team from Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Germany and Italy. The egg trebuchet flinging was won by a combined Italian and Irish team.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Egg throwing/catching competition. EMN-180625-144736001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. L-R Chris Burton of Sleaford with his 1968 BSA Bantam D14/4, Alan Cady of Honington with his 1952 BSA Bantam D1. EMN-180625-153924001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Douglas Codd of Honington with his 1941 Ruston and Hornsby stationary engine and Harrison McGregor Cake Breaker. EMN-180625-153945001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. POhoebe Pearson 8 of Great Hale. EMN-180625-154030001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Fly past. EMN-180625-154054001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. L-R Sam Hill 8, Steve Hill and Eliza Hill 5 of Great Hale. EMN-180625-154116001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. EMN-180625-154136001