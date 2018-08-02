Leasingham vilagers celebrate their pub’s re-opening night

Villagers flocked to celebrate the re-opening of their pub in Leasingham after raising £220,000 to buy it. The Duke of Wellington has been bought by sale of shares to villagers, friends and family to save the 400-year-old pub from potential developers, and after a week of hard work by volunteers and tradesmen to redecorate, it was open for business on Thursday. Frances Franklin from the Leasingham Community Benefit Society committee said they are searching for a full-time live-in landlord, but they plan a family fun day for August18. They are planning to restart quiz nights and the pool and darts teams.

Pictured from left - Dave Warner, Frances Franklin, Karen Warner, Joan Lawton and Roy Richardson on re-opening night.