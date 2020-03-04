‘Liberating’ photo shoot for mental health models

A local photographer has hosted a special event, inviting people to pose as amateur models to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Hannah Lucy Brennan, from Sleaford, who runs Cassoni Photography, staged Laid Bear on February 26 at the Legionnaire’s Club.

Hannah said that she has been discriminated against in the past due to having Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which eventually cost her her job. She said: “A company in health care ‘let me go’ because I have extreme paranoia.”

Now on medication to help with her daily routines, she adds: “My new employers are very supportive helping you to strive for more and not settle for second best.”

She was quite pleased with Wednesday’s event, which saw up to 30 volunteers turn up to be photographed and highlight their struggles with mental health disorders, or as victims of abuse.

She thanked Ellie Field and Beckie Prince of Headlines Hair Studio from Leasingham for assisting with hair and a make-up artist also helped prepare the models.

Hannah said: “It has been interesting talking to people about their struggles and worries.”

They had a trainee counsellor present who helped by referring people to Lincoln Trauma Centre.

She will now reproduce all the images taken, incorporating them in the shape of a heart, to be placed on display at the centre, with text beneath written by the models about how their disorder affects them day to day. They could write a quote, or a piece of advice.

She explained she aimed to show how it can be a concealed illness: “I wanted them to look happy and natural but the text says otherwise.”

Hannah paid tribute to everyone’s bravery for coming forward and sharing their stories.

“It has been quite liberating, as I have mental health problems and it has been nice as you often feel like you are on your own,” she said.

A number of prizes were donated for a raffle which £60 for charity in the day as well.