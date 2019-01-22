Lionesses’ Elvis Night raises charity cash

It was ‘One Night’ to remember for all those who enjoyed an Elvis Night put on by Sleaford and District Lionesses. And once Elvis had left the building, the group were pleased to find they had raised a good amount of money for worthy causes. Some £750 was given to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and another £750 to the children’s diabetes unit at Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.

A spokesman for the Lionesses said: “Last Friday Lioness president Pam Kyte and Lioness Jackie Creedon presented £100 to the Sleaford Community Larder. Mr Rod Munro very kindly showed us around the larder and told of all the amazing work that the volunteers do.

“Our money will go to buying such things as nappies, toiletries and household goods which are not always donated. It has made us very aware of the need in Sleaford and the surrounding area for this facility.” Pictured above is the cheque presentation to the air ambulance.