Lionesses knit and dance to Elvis

The Sleaford and District Lionesses have been knitting again.

The members created a number of red poppies which were presented to Ashfield Lodge Care Home.

Simon Patrick's Elvis tribute show was a hit for Sleaford Lionesses. EMN-180211-175126001

The home sells them and donates the money to The Royal British Legion poppy appeal.

Pictured is resident Peter Jeffery with visitor Sheila Jeffery and, from left - Lioness Tracy Arnold, activity co-ordinator Gill, Lioness President Pam Kyte and activity co-ordinator Cheryl.

Last Saturday the Lionesses held their popular Elvis tribute show at the New Life Centre. The audience danced and sang to many of Elvis’s well known songs late into the evening. They enjoyed a ploughman’s supper and helped the Lionesses raise £1,500 for The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the local fundraising team of Diabetes UK.