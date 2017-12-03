Lionesses pledge to support diabetes

Sleaford and District Lioness Club welcomed Claire Cutts, a Children’s Diabetes Nurse from Lincoln County Hospital and her manager, Helen

Warhurst to their latest meeting at the Solo Bar.

The visit to the club’s regular meeting not only coincided with World Diabetes Day (Tuesday, November 14), but also the Lions Worldwide Week of Service for Diabetes.

The nurse gave the Lionesses an enlightening insight into their work and of the great activities that the nurses organise for these children at their hospitals in Lincoln, Grantham and Boston, much of it by giving up their own free time.

The Lionesses hope to run an event next year to raise awareness of diabetes and they are pictured presenting a cheque donation of £200 towards the children’s activities.