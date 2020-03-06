Making the coffee run ‘greener’

Customers who use Lincolnshire Co-op’s food stores are being encouraged to make a greener choice when on the coffee run.

Shoppers will be rewarded with 25p in extra dividend when they bring a reusable cup to fill up at a Costa Express machine.

The society has launched the scheme in a bid to help the environment by reducing single-use cup waste and litter.

Each Lincolnshire Co-op outlet with a Costa Express machine (locally, Sleaford, Heckington, Ruskington, Billinghay, Metheringham, Navenby), now also has a range of ‘rCups’ on sale – the world’s first reusable cup made from recycled single-use coffee cups.