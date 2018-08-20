Masons organise a family fun day

A hot summer afternoon saw many members of Lincolnshire Masonic lodges, family, friends and invited disability organisations enjoy a family fun day at St George’s Academy in Sleaford.

Various entertainments included a fire-eater, ‘Bubbleologist’, Punch and Judy, music and magic. Stalls touted everything from pig-racing to cakes. The event was organised by Peter Mason and members of the Lincolnshire Masonic Social Committee of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Lincolnshire and supported by numerous Lodges.

Pictured, from left - Wolf Mileham 8, Annie Mason and Brenda Mileham at the Cottage Candy stall. Photo: MSSP-050818-7