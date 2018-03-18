Model rail club on the move

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club has moved.

After a number of productive and happy years based at Osbournby Village Hall, the club has just announced it has relocated its weekly meeting site to Ruskington Village Hall.

The club has been seeking a new venue for some time where it can have more storage space and can spend less time setting up and packing away its layouts at each meeting.

The members still meet every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 10pm, but the move has provided the much needed extra storage space for the club layouts under construction.

The new venue also provides a larger working space, with excellent support facilities.

Club chairman Mark Bamford says the club members would like to extend their thanks to the Osbournby Village Hall Committee for all of their support in the past.

They also want to thank the Management Committee of Ruskington Village Hall for their warm welcome and support for the move.

The club continues to expand and they have ambitious plans for this year’s model railway exhibition to be held at St George’s Academy on June 2.

New members are always welcome, whatever their railway modelling interests.

For more information, please visit the website at http://sites.google.com/site/sleafordmrc/home or contact Mark Bamford. Email: sleafordmrc@outlook.com