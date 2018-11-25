Model railway club builds on its success with charity show

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club hosted its first Charity Modelling Day on Sunday at its regular meeting venue - Ruskington Village Hall.

The event was deemed an enormous success by the organisers with over 350 visitors enjoying a wide range of modelling topics and subjects.

Charity model makers show in aid of Air Ambulance by Sleaford and District Model Railway Club. Chairman of sleaford and district model railway club, Mark Bamford. EMN-181119-093337001

Besides home and visiting model railways, modellers of aircraft, ships, cars, military vehicles, motor bikes and doll’s house miniatures displayed their craft and skills.

The trading stands did brisk business, and experts were on hand to demonstrate methods and techniques of their particular type of modelling.

Club chairman Mark Bamford said: “This year, the Model Railway Club’s chosen charity is the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and the final sum raised from all sources at the event is expected to be around £1,600.

“Thanks must go to the Ruskington Village Hall Committee for their support, but in particular to the Sleaford and District Model Railway Club Exhibition Manager, Eddie King, whose original idea and superb organisation made this possible.”

Charity model makers show in aid of Air Ambulance by Sleaford and District Model Railway Club. Jessica darrington-Slegg of Cranwell with George Darrington-Slegg 3. EMN-181119-093544001

The club meets every Wednesday evening, mainly to work on new layouts, but then have a running night on the last Wednesday of the month.

Mark said: “It is a very friendly club. We don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Further information is available from Mr Bamford.

Call: 01529 307041, or email: mark.bamford@btinternet.com.

Charity model makers show in aid of Air Ambulance by Sleaford and District Model Railway Club. l-R Terry Bridgman and Martin Willis of Sleaford and District model railway club. EMN-181119-094549001