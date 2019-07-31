New Co-op food store that runs on renewable electricity opens in Sleaford this week

The Co-op is set to open the doors of its newest £650,000 food store on a major new housing development in Sleaford this week.

The store will open on Friday on the new Handley Chase development, off London Road, Quarrington, following a £650,000 investment.

The new store employs 13 people and runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

An in-store bakery and Costa coffee dispenser sit alongside the store’s focus on fresh, healthy foods, food-to-go, meal ideas, award-winning wines, hot food and essentials, say bosses. With Amazon Lockers set to follow.

The store forms a cornerstone of the local community hub and shopping centre designed to serve the 1,450-home Handley Chase as it develops, along with a new community hall.

As well as housing, the overall Sustainable Urban Extension project has outline permission for a two form entry primary school, care home, health centre, nursery, public house, public open space, sports pitches and allotments.

The Co-op also offers its membership scheme where card holders receive a five per cent reward when they purchase own brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further one per cent to local causes. It also offers a 10 per cent discount off groceries to students holding the NUS extra (TOTUM) card to support them during their studies.

Phil Cooper, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Sleaford, and to be right at the heart of a new community development. Our aim is to ensure the store makes a difference in the community, and contributes to local life.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its members and the community. Our members help us to make a difference locally, raising money for local causes simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us.“

More information available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership

The Co-op was awarded the title of “Grocer of the Year” at the latest Grocer Gold Awards.