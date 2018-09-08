New social group for those with sensory loss

South Lincolnshire Blind Society is holding a new Sleaford Social ‘eyes’ Club to give those with sensory loss friendship and support.

The group aims to help people to get together to meet others who also have some degree of sensory loss, along with their families and carers.

A spokesman for the group said: “At the group you will find a very warm welcome and the opportunity to talk to others, make new friends, listen to guest speakers, and learn about some of the latest gadgets to help you make the most of your sensory loss. You will be able to find out about additional services and support available to help you to live independently.”

Specialist workers will also be on hand to deal with questions.

The first meeting will be held on Monday from 10am–noon at The Community Room, The Town Hall, Quayside House, Navigation Yard, Sleaford. The club’s future dates include October 8 and 22, November 12 and 26, and December 10. Entry is £3 which includes refreshments.

For more details call 01476 592775 or email slbs@blind-society.org.uk