North Kesteven councillors were impressed when they were given a tour of one of the district’s largest factories in 1993 - Adams Pork Products in Ruskington.

Featured in The Standard, they learned that the original factory was founded in 1926 by local farmers who formed a co-operative to produce their own bacon. It was later bought and traded as Ruskington Foods making pork pies and Lincolnshire Plum Loaf. Adams purchased it and invested heavily, leading to a production area of 75,000 sq ft and over 500 employees. It was now supplying nearly all the High Street supermarkets with pork pies, sausages and plum loaf.

