Nostalgia - 1960s aerobatics over Heckington to bring potatoes to shops

Those magnificent men in their flying machines!

A once familiar sight across the Lincolnshire fens were the aircraft of the local aerial crop sprayer companies, dousing the fields with chemicals while pulling off seemingly death-defying low-level maneouvres.

This little plane was captured in action by Sleaford Standard snapper Gordon Brotherton in August 1969 when the pilot was called in to tackle a case of potato blight in fields near Heckington.

Amazingly you can see the traffic on the old route of the A17, prior to the village’s bypass being built, passing close by, with the sprayer swooping overhead before banking for another run across the potato rows.

Can you remember these scenes?