Nostalgia - 1969 - New jobs sewn up at Ruskington underwear factory

Back in February 1969, we referred to 19 Ruskington housewives and single girls who were helping the country’s vital export drive while making money for themselves, making ladies’ lingerie.

They had all joined the staff of Kettering-based Quean Eleanor group, which had opened in the old toy-making factory on Westcliffe Road the previous week. Do you know any of the staff in the photo?

Staff were undergoing training to make garments sold in Sweden, Belgium, Holland and Greece as well as the UK.

The manager had been surprised and delighted by the number of applicants for the jobs, employing 22 locals initially and adding a further eight later. Dawn Pitt of Sleaford would be their superviser.