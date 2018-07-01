Nostalgia - 1969: New Kesteven and Sleaford High School pool under construction!

Did you know that St George’s Academy is not the first Sleaford school to have designs on its own indoor swimming pool?

Back in the summer of 1969, construction work was under way to build one for pupils at Kesteven and Sleaford High School!

According to the report accompanying this photo back in June of that year, it was hoped to be ready for use by the end of the term.

The funds for the ‘splendid’ new amenity, which was being constructed in one of the old school buildings, had been raised entirely by the girls themselves.

Obviously the pool no longer exists, but how long did it last? Why was it closed and what is the site used for now? Does anyone have memories of using the pool?