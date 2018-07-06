Nostalgia 1969 - Young Lesley from Leasingham pipped at the post to appear in Miss Anglia TV beauty contest

Looking back to June 1969, we find a successful young hairstylist from Leasingham making a name for herself in the beauty contest circuit in the area.

Lesley Jones, having figured in a number of other local contests, came second in the Miss Boston contest, only just being beaten by a Boston girl.

The contest at the time fed into the prestigious Miss Anglia contest that would be televised on Anglia TV.

Apparently Lesley said she entered it ‘for a lark’ and won a £10 prize.

Where is Lesley now? Did she go on to win any more contests?

