Nostalgia 1969 - Young Lesley from Leasingham pipped at the post to appear in Miss Anglia TV beauty contest

Hairstylist Lesley Jones of Leasingham, pictured stood behind the winner, having come second in the Miss Boston contest of the Miss Anglia beauty competition. EMN-180629-104425001
Looking back to June 1969, we find a successful young hairstylist from Leasingham making a name for herself in the beauty contest circuit in the area.

Lesley Jones, having figured in a number of other local contests, came second in the Miss Boston contest, only just being beaten by a Boston girl.

The contest at the time fed into the prestigious Miss Anglia contest that would be televised on Anglia TV.

Apparently Lesley said she entered it ‘for a lark’ and won a £10 prize.

Where is Lesley now? Did she go on to win any more contests?

