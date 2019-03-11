Nostalgia 1970 - Do these young teenagers ring a bell?

Here we have some of the team of young bell ringers in training at Ewerby church in February 1970.

The group was mainly made up of teenage boys and girls inspired by bell captain John Priestley and new vicar Rev Henry Hill.

They were keen enough to go along every Friday for an hour’s practice.

Among the young teens were Susan and Amanda Stanley, 13, (pictured) of Haverholme Park, who enjoyed ringing after being invited to have a go, as did Robert Bolland, 13, of Pinfold Estate, Ewerby, and Carres’ School pupil John Eaton, 14, who also played the church organ.

Mr Priestley said the vicar had got a lot of young people interested in the church and choir.