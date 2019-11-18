Nostalgia - 1970 - Final calls at town telephone exchange

At midday on November 26, 1970, the 19 “Hello” girls of Sleaford Telephone Exchange said a sad “cheerio” to their 1,322 subscribers, when they handed over to an automated switchboard exchange.

The women were to go their separate ways to other jobs within the Post Office, the RAF, shops, retiring or starting a family.

Before they left they would hold a farewell party at the Lake Rendezvous Club at Ashby de la Launde.

Some had been working at the exchange since they left school, such as Eleanor Rollinson of Swarby.

