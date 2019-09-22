Nostalgia 1970 - Huge turnout at Tory garden fete

We mentioned last week about a garden fete in September 1970 organised by the Grantham Division Conservative Association – and here we have an image from the apparently momentous event.

According to reports in The Standard, over a thousand people visited Leadenham House for the fete.

A beautiful selection of Rolls Royce and Bentley cars were displayed in the gardens.

The event was specifically organised by the Women’s Advisory Council of the association.

There were various stalls, such as a roll the penny game.

It seems surprising now that a political party would put on such an event – can you remember it?