Nostalgia - 1971 - Aladdin panto took you on a space trip

There were costumes, music and dancing when the Sleaford Young Wives held their pantomime in January 1971.

The panto, Aladdin, was performed at St George’s School hall and the whole production had been done on a shoestring of £10.

They even saved on copyright by writing their own script, involving a trip to the moon with astronauts and a rocket. Were you among the cast?

The Young Wives made over 250 costumes as all the cast had four or five changes, plus the 40 children who took part too. Among the most spectacular were the spacemen outfits and a dragon, as well as the outstanding rocket ship.

They were hoping to perform to up to 1,000 people.