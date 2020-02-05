Nostalgia - 1971 - Rauceby Hospital’s popular New Year’s Eve dance

Our featured photo from our archives this week dates back to New Year’s Eve – December 31 1970 to January 1 1971.

It shows a packed dancefloor at Rauceby Hospital which had a large enough function room to host its popular New Year’s Eve dances for staff and locals.

The dances were known as a highlight of the social calendar in Sleaford but tailed off as the institution neared closure in later years.

Does anyone have memories of the dances and what entertainment was provided or maybe have their own photos from the occasions. Why were they so popular?

Can you spot yourself in the crowd or remember if you were there?

