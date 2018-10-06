Nostalgia - 1993 - Variety is the spice of life for Heckington Players

Heckington Players had enjoyed success with their A Night Of Variety show at the village hall back in September 1993.

Better known at the time for their pantos and comedy plays, they put on a selection of sketches from the pre-war period to the present day.

They noticed many new faces in the audience and so would be looking to repeat it some time, but their next show would be Dick Whittington in January.

Photographed in dress rehearsal we have the whole cast. Maybe you can name a few? Or do any of these amateur thespians still tread the boards?

Share your old photos of other local am-dram productions from years ago. Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk .