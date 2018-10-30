Nostalgia - 1993 Youngsters show their style at Helpringham School

Our venture back into the archives this week takes us back to October 1993 and a bit of an insight into children’s fashions of the day.

Helpringham School hosted a fundraising fashion show put on by staff of the local Mackays store in Sleaford.

Of course, the store is now known as M and Co, but has regularly supported local causes by putting on fashion show events for women and children for many years.

Can anyone recall what the fashion show was in aid of, or were you one of the models pictured here in their snazzy outfits?

Does the store still put on fashion shows?

Share your local fashion show photos from years ago at: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or via our Facebook page.