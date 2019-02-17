Nostalgia 1994 - A big hole but we’re looking into it

Not an explosion - in January 1994 it was reported that locals in Sleaford believed the wall at the rear of the Masonic Rooms on Watergate had collapsed when a nest of rats undermined foundations.
Work was underway to shore it up.
Regarding our photo of the Sleaford Little Theatre cast of Gaslight from 1994 which appeared last week, Mary Rudkin of Heckington contacted us. She has been a member of the group for 50 years and named them as, from left - Garry Goodge, Hilary Shields, Julie Stevenson, Don Wright and Shirley Littlejohn.
She said: “Garry and Julie are still members and so is Hilary (but no longer active) and she is also an honorary vice-president.”