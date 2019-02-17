Nostalgia 1994 - A big hole but we’re looking into it

Not an explosion - in January 1994 it was reported that locals in Sleaford believed the wall at the rear of the Masonic Rooms on Watergate had collapsed when a nest of rats undermined foundations.

Work was underway to shore it up.

The Sleaford Little Theatre cast of Gaslight back in January 1994. EMN-190102-111544001

Regarding our photo of the Sleaford Little Theatre cast of Gaslight from 1994 which appeared last week, Mary Rudkin of Heckington contacted us. She has been a member of the group for 50 years and named them as, from left - Garry Goodge, Hilary Shields, Julie Stevenson, Don Wright and Shirley Littlejohn.

She said: “Garry and Julie are still members and so is Hilary (but no longer active) and she is also an honorary vice-president.”