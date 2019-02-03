Nostalgia: 1994 - award winners on two wheels with Sleaford Wheelers

Looking back to January 1994, we find in our archives photos from the awards event for Sleaford Wheelers cycling club.

Winners of 1993’s competitions were presented with prizes by Sharon Queen, the wife of the chairman, at the club’s annual lunch at the Duke of Wellington in Leasingham.

Most successful rider and all-rounder of the year was Pete Hardstaff, who won the 100-mile and 50-mile championship trophies, the Sleaford to Skegness time trial cup and the 10-mile championship second place prize.

Maybe you can name the rest of the award winners pictured surrounding Pete, who is in the centre of the photo at the front? Email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk