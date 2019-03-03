Nostalgia - 1994 - sports skills in training at St George’s School

We told you last week how a coating of snow did not deter football enthusiasts who attended a coaching session at St George’s School in the half term holidays.

Back in 1994 about 80 children joined coach Barry Page and Sleaford Town player manager Brian Rowland to improve their skills.

The presentation event for the Lincolnshire Football Development scheme at St George's School in February 1994. EMN-190225-151403001

Here we have a picture from that event which might not be repeated these days.

Were you one of the young players involved?

Incidentally, we also found the group photo from the following Lincolnshire Football Development Scheme presentation event, when participants at St George’s School were awarded for their progress, pictured with Brian Rowland again.

Maybe you were in this group or know someone who was?

Athletic girls from St George's School with their certicates back in 1994. EMN-190225-151353001

Finally, continuing with the St George’s sporting prowess theme, we have a photo from around the same time of girl athletes who were receiving certificates from Lincolnshire Sportshall Athletics scheme for their indoor athletic skills.

Can you name these girls or were you one of them?

You can email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message us via Facebook.