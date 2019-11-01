Nostalgia - 1994 - What was in the box at Lord’s visit?

Our nostalgia photo this week takes us back to September 1994.

With the recent visit to Sleaford by the Marquis of Bristol to switch on the restored water fountain, this picture caught our eye.

It shows Lord Robertson who paid a visit to Welbourn’s Sir William Robertson School that year.

To the right we have the former headteacher Ian Wright, with Lord Robertson in the centre joined by two students who appear to be presenting him with a small casket on a plinth. Can anyone explain what this box was for?

Maybe you can name the former students and adults in the picture? Call 01529 415981 or email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk