Nostalgia: aerial view over Anwick 35 years ago

Can you see many changes in the last 35 years?

Former Sleaford Standard photographer Gordon Brotherton took to the skies in May 1983 in a light aircraft with a friendly farmer who happened to be a keen pilot and took overhead shots of the village of Anwick and surrounding fenland landscape.

One of the main things to have changed is the development of the Anwick Garden Centre and the ongoing expansion of Moy Park poultry processing factory, at that time owned by G W Padley. He also got shots of the old and new road layout at East Heckington after it was bypassed.

