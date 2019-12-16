Nostalgia - Billingborough life back in 1970

This week our nostalgia photo harks back to September 1970 and was apparently part of a regular feature on life, livelihoods and characters in the main villages surrounding Sleaford.

On this occasion our former snapper Gordon Brotherton was sent out to capture some images of life and the street scapes of Billingborough.

He photographed such things as the old hall, the church, the Spring Wells, the old fire station and the pub - The Fortescue Arms.

This picture of Billingborough High Street sees a few classic cars parked (although they would have been pretty new back then!) and a woman with a fantastic old pram. Does anyone know who she is?