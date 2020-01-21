Nostalgia - Billinghay children’s parties from 1971

Looking back to January 1971, we came across this photo from our archives of the hugely successful series of children’s parties held at Billinghay Village Hall.

They were said to be the best yet with over 200 youngsters aged five upwards entertained by the hall committee.

The first party of the afternoon was for children up to nine and they were treated to tea, dancing and a film show. Later came the teenagers with dancing to a DJ.

The committee members and helpers had gone carol singing to raise funds to stage the parties and there were generous donations of food.

