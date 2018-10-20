NOSTALGIA - Carre’s Grammar School footballers from 1993

Our photo this week looks back to September 1993 when The Standard’s photographer Gordon Brotherton snapped the main football squad for Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford.

This obviously raises a few questions - can anyone name the boys in the photo or maybe you are one of them?

Did the boys enjoy any success?

Also, did any of them go on to play for other teams professionally or non-league - are any still involved in the sport or local teams?

You can let us know by calling 01529 415981 or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or you can message us via Facebook. Do you have any other local school team photos from years ago to share with readers?